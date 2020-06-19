All apartments in Scottdale
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

2976 Decatur

2976 Decatur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2976 Decatur Avenue, Scottdale, GA 30079
Scottdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable One Bedroom, One Bath duplex apartment in a converted Mill Village cottage. Home is located in a quiet established and serene neighborhood community, One block off N. Decatur Road in Scottdale , GA. Convenient to Emory University, CDC, Dekalb Medical Center , VA and surrounding areas. Close to Dekalb Farmers Market, Bike Path, MARTA RAIL and bus line, as well as many shopping and dining experiences. Tenant Credit and Background Screening conducted by SMARTMOVE ($40.00 Non-Refundable Fee Required).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2976 Decatur have any available units?
2976 Decatur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 2976 Decatur have?
Some of 2976 Decatur's amenities include patio / balcony, ice maker, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2976 Decatur currently offering any rent specials?
2976 Decatur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2976 Decatur pet-friendly?
No, 2976 Decatur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 2976 Decatur offer parking?
No, 2976 Decatur does not offer parking.
Does 2976 Decatur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2976 Decatur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2976 Decatur have a pool?
No, 2976 Decatur does not have a pool.
Does 2976 Decatur have accessible units?
No, 2976 Decatur does not have accessible units.
Does 2976 Decatur have units with dishwashers?
No, 2976 Decatur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2976 Decatur have units with air conditioning?
No, 2976 Decatur does not have units with air conditioning.

