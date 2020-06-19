2976 Decatur

Amenities

patio / balcony ice maker oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Adorable One Bedroom, One Bath duplex apartment in a converted Mill Village cottage. Home is located in a quiet established and serene neighborhood community, One block off N. Decatur Road in Scottdale , GA. Convenient to Emory University, CDC, Dekalb Medical Center , VA and surrounding areas. Close to Dekalb Farmers Market, Bike Path, MARTA RAIL and bus line, as well as many shopping and dining experiences. Tenant Credit and Background Screening conducted by SMARTMOVE ($40.00 Non-Refundable Fee Required).