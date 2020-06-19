2942 Westbury Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Totally renovated brick bungalow on quiet street. Hardwoods throughout, new windows. Large living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom w/tub and shower, large eat-in kitchen with Shaker style kitchen cabinets, new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash. Relaxing screened porch, lg, pvt lot. Fenced back yard, storage building washer/dryer hookups. Great location convenient to Emory, CDC, VA Hospital and .Dekalb Farmers Market. Convenient to Downtown Decatur and Farmers Market.