All apartments in Scottdale
Find more places like 2942 Westbury Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottdale, GA
/
2942 Westbury Dr
Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:15 PM

2942 Westbury Dr

2942 Westbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottdale
See all
Greater Valley Brook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2942 Westbury Drive, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Totally renovated brick bungalow on quiet street. Hardwoods throughout, new windows. Large living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom w/tub and shower, large eat-in kitchen with Shaker style kitchen cabinets, new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash. Relaxing screened porch, lg, pvt lot. Fenced back yard, storage building washer/dryer hookups. Great location convenient to Emory, CDC, VA Hospital and .Dekalb Farmers Market. Convenient to Downtown Decatur and Farmers Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Westbury Dr have any available units?
2942 Westbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 2942 Westbury Dr have?
Some of 2942 Westbury Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 Westbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Westbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Westbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2942 Westbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 2942 Westbury Dr offer parking?
No, 2942 Westbury Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2942 Westbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2942 Westbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Westbury Dr have a pool?
No, 2942 Westbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2942 Westbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 2942 Westbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Westbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2942 Westbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2942 Westbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2942 Westbury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsScottdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottdale Apartments with GaragesScottdale Apartments with Parking
Scottdale Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GA
Union City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College