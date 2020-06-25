Rent Calculator
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1199 De Leon Court
1199 De Leon Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1199 De Leon Ct, Scottdale, GA 30021
Scottdale
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Listing, Convenience access to highway, Great Location. Available for move in now. Call to schedule a viewing. small dog only less than 20 lbs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1199 De Leon Court have any available units?
1199 De Leon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottdale, GA
.
What amenities does 1199 De Leon Court have?
Some of 1199 De Leon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1199 De Leon Court currently offering any rent specials?
1199 De Leon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 De Leon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1199 De Leon Court is pet friendly.
Does 1199 De Leon Court offer parking?
Yes, 1199 De Leon Court offers parking.
Does 1199 De Leon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 De Leon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 De Leon Court have a pool?
No, 1199 De Leon Court does not have a pool.
Does 1199 De Leon Court have accessible units?
No, 1199 De Leon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 De Leon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1199 De Leon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1199 De Leon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1199 De Leon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
