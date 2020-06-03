All apartments in Savannah
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
Ridgewood Apartment Homes

12008 Middleground Rd · (912) 785-8736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA 31419
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit R1 · Avail. Aug 14

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A5 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit A7 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgewood Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
guest parking
package receiving
internet access
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes. Featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with fantastic amenities, our apartments seamlessly marry comfort and style. View photos of Ridgewood for an in-depth look into our community. Our pet-friendly apartments also feature a swimming pool, playground and business center. Located in an ideal Southside Savannah location convenient to a host of the area’s best in shopping, dining, and entertainment – you’ll love calling Ridgewood home! Contact our leasing team today to schedule a virtual tour of our stellar apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 fee for one pet and $500 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $5 per pet, per apartment
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. No pet weight limit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgewood Apartment Homes have any available units?
Ridgewood Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridgewood Apartment Homes have?
Some of Ridgewood Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgewood Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgewood Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridgewood Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgewood Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Ridgewood Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Ridgewood Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Ridgewood Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ridgewood Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgewood Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Ridgewood Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Ridgewood Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Ridgewood Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Ridgewood Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgewood Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
