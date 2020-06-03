Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area courtyard parking playground pool 24hr maintenance guest parking package receiving internet access

Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes. Featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with fantastic amenities, our apartments seamlessly marry comfort and style. View photos of Ridgewood for an in-depth look into our community. Our pet-friendly apartments also feature a swimming pool, playground and business center. Located in an ideal Southside Savannah location convenient to a host of the area’s best in shopping, dining, and entertainment – you’ll love calling Ridgewood home! Contact our leasing team today to schedule a virtual tour of our stellar apartments.