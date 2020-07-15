All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 AM

Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes

1015 King George Blvd · (833) 287-5259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$300 Off Move In Costs for a limited time only!
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1015 King George Blvd - 621 · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 1015 King George Blvd - 623 · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1015 King George Blvd - 616 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,057

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
on-site laundry
car wash area
hot tub
internet access
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $7.50/month, trash $7.50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 for 1 pet/month, $15 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes have any available units?
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes have?
Some of Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: $300 Off Move In Costs for a limited time only!
Is Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd
Savannah, GA 31322
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave
Savannah, GA 31406
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street
Savannah, GA 31401

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity