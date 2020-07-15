Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 5-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $7.50/month, trash $7.50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 for 1 pet/month, $15 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50/month