Carriage House Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Carriage House Apartments

125 Tibet Ave · (912) 205-5296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA 31406
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206C · Avail. Aug 21

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 113A · Avail. Sep 3

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 111H · Avail. Aug 28

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1116 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage House Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
dog park
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
pool
internet access
package receiving
Our Savannah apartments for rent offer southern charm in a supreme location! At Carriage House, residents are just minutes from work and play, with our central location offering a prime distance from the area’s best in shopping, dining, and social activities! When you rent one of our 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, you’ll enjoy life surrounded by lush and serene grounds paired with sought-after luxury amenities. You’ll love all the stellar features and amenities our homes and community has to offer. Check out our eBrochure for a detailed look into our apartments for rent. For more information contact the leasing team at Carriage House today and even schedule a virtual tour of our Savannah apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $5/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carriage House Apartments have any available units?
Carriage House Apartments has 4 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does Carriage House Apartments have?
Some of Carriage House Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage House Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Carriage House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Carriage House Apartments offers parking.
Does Carriage House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage House Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage House Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Carriage House Apartments has a pool.
Does Carriage House Apartments have accessible units?
No, Carriage House Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carriage House Apartments has units with dishwashers.
