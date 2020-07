Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated cable included oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking distance from grocery stores and other essentials. Our vintage 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments are set among majestic live oak trees on world-famous Victory Drive. Explore our eBrochure for an inside look at our Savannah apartments from the comfort of your home. Combined with a variety of amenities, Ascend Midtown provides a sense of community and a lifestyle that is casual & uncomplicated -- just the way you like it! Contact our team today for a virtual tour of our Savannah apartments for rent!