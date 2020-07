Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry pool e-payments bbq/grill parking 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard guest parking online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to our apartments to rent in Savannah, GA! Not just a place to live, Ascend at Savannah is a great place to call home! With a private lake and beautiful shade trees, choose between our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Providing both generous and comfortable living, enjoy features like premium kitchens with modern decor, as well as a sparkling community swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen and grilling area. Check out our eBrochure for an inside look at our Savannah apartments located in a convenient area close to great shopping options including grocery stores and tasty restaurants. And if that weren’t enough, our Savannah apartments are pet-friendly, so bring your four-legged companions along. Contact our team today to schedule a virtual tour of Ascend at Savannah – your next home!