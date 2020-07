Adara at Godley Station

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access car wash area yoga

In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tour. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. We offer brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience. Enjoy a spacious, open design, perfect for both entertaining and relaxing! Every apartment features lofty nine-foot ceilings, 2" faux wooden blinds, ceiling fans with lighting in the bedrooms and living rooms, modern track and pendant lighting, a two-tone paint scheme, plush carpet, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms with optional monitoring, and framed vanity mirrors. Our gourmet kitchens offer a black appliance package, executive chef under-mount sink, designer tile backsplashes, granite countertops, and custom routed wood cabinetry with sleek hardware. Select units also include upscale wood finish flooring, walk-in showers with rain showerheads, built-in computer niches, luxurious soaking ...