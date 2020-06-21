All apartments in Savannah
922 Old Mill Road

Location

922 Old Mill Road, Savannah, GA 31419
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1998 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
922 Old Mill Road

$1450

BIG 3 bedroom, 2 bath House in Coffee Bluff! 1988 Square feet!

Wood laminate in living room, dining room, family room! Carpet in Oversized Bonus Room! Fireplace! Large Fenced Yard! Washer and dryer included!

Ceiling fans throughout! Kitchen includes, new refrigerator, and wall oven with cooktop.

Gas Heat & gas starter for Fireplace.

Home is on a cul-de-sac location in established southside neighbor. Minutes to Hunter, AASU, St. Joseph’s, Truman Pkwy, Windsor Forest schools district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Old Mill Road have any available units?
922 Old Mill Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 Old Mill Road have?
Some of 922 Old Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Old Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
922 Old Mill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Old Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 922 Old Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 922 Old Mill Road offer parking?
No, 922 Old Mill Road does not offer parking.
Does 922 Old Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 Old Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Old Mill Road have a pool?
No, 922 Old Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 922 Old Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 922 Old Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Old Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 Old Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
