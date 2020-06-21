Amenities
922 Old Mill Road
$1450
BIG 3 bedroom, 2 bath House in Coffee Bluff! 1988 Square feet!
Wood laminate in living room, dining room, family room! Carpet in Oversized Bonus Room! Fireplace! Large Fenced Yard! Washer and dryer included!
Ceiling fans throughout! Kitchen includes, new refrigerator, and wall oven with cooktop.
Gas Heat & gas starter for Fireplace.
Home is on a cul-de-sac location in established southside neighbor. Minutes to Hunter, AASU, St. Joseph’s, Truman Pkwy, Windsor Forest schools district