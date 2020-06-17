909 E 40th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym bbq/grill internet access

Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151



Short term available for June and July! Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll find beautiful original hardwood and brick floors throughout. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace, tray ceiling, and recessed lights surrounding. Separate dining room that creates a great flow into the kitchen area. Master bedroom comes complete with a large attached bathroom. The fully fenced backyard is an entertainer dream and complete with a massive deck area with brick fireplace. Perfect for grilling out or relaxing around the fire on cold nights! Baldwin Park is a thriving neighborhood, super convenient, and full of character!

