Savannah, GA
909 E 40th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

909 E 40th St

909 East 40th Street · (912) 208-0022
Savannah
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151

Short term available for June and July! Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll find beautiful original hardwood and brick floors throughout. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace, tray ceiling, and recessed lights surrounding. Separate dining room that creates a great flow into the kitchen area. Master bedroom comes complete with a large attached bathroom. The fully fenced backyard is an entertainer dream and complete with a massive deck area with brick fireplace. Perfect for grilling out or relaxing around the fire on cold nights! Baldwin Park is a thriving neighborhood, super convenient, and full of character!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244151
Property Id 244151

(RLNE5824995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 E 40th St have any available units?
909 E 40th St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 E 40th St have?
Some of 909 E 40th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 E 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
909 E 40th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 E 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 E 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 909 E 40th St offer parking?
No, 909 E 40th St does not offer parking.
Does 909 E 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 E 40th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 E 40th St have a pool?
No, 909 E 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 909 E 40th St have accessible units?
No, 909 E 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 909 E 40th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 E 40th St has units with dishwashers.
