909 E 40th St

Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151
Short term available for June and July! Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll find beautiful original hardwood and brick floors throughout. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace, tray ceiling, and recessed lights surrounding. Separate dining room that creates a great flow into the kitchen area. Master bedroom comes complete with a large attached bathroom. The fully fenced backyard is an entertainer dream and complete with a massive deck area with brick fireplace. Perfect for grilling out or relaxing around the fire on cold nights! Baldwin Park is a thriving neighborhood, super convenient, and full of character!
