703 Stuart Street

Amenities
Great three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home centrally located in midtown near Oakdale. Conveniently located close to shopping, highway access, and ten minutes to historic Downtown Savannah.
Type: House |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? Depends on Type,Size,Breed Types of Pets Allowed Depends on size, type, breed |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Family room,Ceiling fans,Living room,Stove / oven,Refrigerator,Central heat,Central air conditioning,Laundry hookups in unit,Carport,Tenant pays gas and electric,Tenant pays all utilities,One year lease,No smoking,No section 8,Lawn care not included,Group 31405
Contact us to schedule a showing.