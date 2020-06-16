All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:43 PM

703 Stuart Street

703 Stuart Street · (912) 452-5558
Location

703 Stuart Street, Savannah, GA 31405
Oakdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home centrally located in midtown near Oakdale. Conveniently located close to shopping, highway access, and ten minutes to historic Downtown Savannah.
Type: House |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? Depends on Type,Size,Breed Types of Pets Allowed Depends on size, type, breed |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Family room,Ceiling fans,Living room,Stove / oven,Refrigerator,Central heat,Central air conditioning,Laundry hookups in unit,Carport,Tenant pays gas and electric,Tenant pays all utilities,One year lease,No smoking,No section 8,Lawn care not included,Group 31405
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Stuart Street have any available units?
703 Stuart Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Stuart Street have?
Some of 703 Stuart Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
703 Stuart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Stuart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Stuart Street is pet friendly.
Does 703 Stuart Street offer parking?
Yes, 703 Stuart Street does offer parking.
Does 703 Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Stuart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 703 Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 703 Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 703 Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Stuart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
