464 Montgomery Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Your executive home awaits! No need to stay in hotels when you will have every comfort needed at this fully furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath beautiful townhome located in the historic district downtown. Close to all that downtown Savannah has to offer! Enjoy the shopping and restaurants or relax in your own private retreat. Open floor plan featuring exquisite decor and a chef's kitchen leading out to a private courtyard perfect for relaxing with your morning coffee. A Juliette balcony overlooks your gated off street parking area which provides easy access to your home. Washer and dryer provided for your convenience. Furnishings can be left in place for one year leases at a monthly rate of $3000.

Owner will consider leases less than one year at a premium. Small pets may be accepted at owners discretion for an additional pet fee.

Type: House |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? No Types of Pets Allowed Owner Must Approve |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,No Dogs,No Cats,High ceilings,Dining room,Family room,Ceiling fans,Balcony,Walk-in closet,Open floor plan,Master Bath,Living room,Granite kitchen counters,Stainless steel appliances,Stove / oven,Microwave,Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Pantry,Garbage disposal,Hardwood cabinets,Central heat,Central air conditioning,Laundry in unit,Street parking,Parking available,Back porch,Yard,Fenced Yard,Tenant pays gas and electric,Tenant pays all utilities,No smoking,No section 8,Lawn care not included,Group 31401

Contact us to schedule a showing.