Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:59 PM

464 Montgomery Street

464 Montgomery Street · (912) 452-5558
Location

464 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2268 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Your executive home awaits! No need to stay in hotels when you will have every comfort needed at this fully furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath beautiful townhome located in the historic district downtown. Close to all that downtown Savannah has to offer! Enjoy the shopping and restaurants or relax in your own private retreat. Open floor plan featuring exquisite decor and a chef's kitchen leading out to a private courtyard perfect for relaxing with your morning coffee. A Juliette balcony overlooks your gated off street parking area which provides easy access to your home. Washer and dryer provided for your convenience. Furnishings can be left in place for one year leases at a monthly rate of $3000.
Owner will consider leases less than one year at a premium. Small pets may be accepted at owners discretion for an additional pet fee.
Type: House |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? No Types of Pets Allowed Owner Must Approve |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,No Dogs,No Cats,High ceilings,Dining room,Family room,Ceiling fans,Balcony,Walk-in closet,Open floor plan,Master Bath,Living room,Granite kitchen counters,Stainless steel appliances,Stove / oven,Microwave,Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Pantry,Garbage disposal,Hardwood cabinets,Central heat,Central air conditioning,Laundry in unit,Street parking,Parking available,Back porch,Yard,Fenced Yard,Tenant pays gas and electric,Tenant pays all utilities,No smoking,No section 8,Lawn care not included,Group 31401
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Montgomery Street have any available units?
464 Montgomery Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 464 Montgomery Street have?
Some of 464 Montgomery Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 Montgomery Street currently offering any rent specials?
464 Montgomery Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Montgomery Street pet-friendly?
No, 464 Montgomery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 464 Montgomery Street offer parking?
Yes, 464 Montgomery Street does offer parking.
Does 464 Montgomery Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 464 Montgomery Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Montgomery Street have a pool?
No, 464 Montgomery Street does not have a pool.
Does 464 Montgomery Street have accessible units?
No, 464 Montgomery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Montgomery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 Montgomery Street has units with dishwashers.
