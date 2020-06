Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Stunning top floor listing. Unit is all hardwood with views of the surrounding church and buildings. Stainless steel appliances. Unit Images coming soon.

These condos are a short hop from Historic Downtown Savannah, putting you at walking distance from Broughton. With gated underground parking leading to an elevator, it is a breeze to unload groceries or come home from a long day at work. A small shopping center hosts a number of different restuants so a bite to eat is never far.



