Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4220 Rockdale Ave

4220 Rockdale Street · (757) 807-8692
Location

4220 Rockdale Street, Savannah, GA 31405
Liberty City - Summerside - Southover - Richfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Edwards Properties 22 - Property Id: 310689

Nice House 10 minutes from River street , 12 minutes from mall , 5 minutes from grocery stores . 26 minutes from beach . Recently remodeled kitchen tile , refrigerator and stove . bathroom updated , carpet front room , dinning room , bed room 1 , bed room 2 . Just painted inside 6_ 27_ 20 . House is on corner lot front and back porch , front and rear parking , utility house big yard .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4220-rockdale-ave-savannah-ga/310689
Property Id 310689

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5951305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Rockdale Ave have any available units?
4220 Rockdale Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 Rockdale Ave have?
Some of 4220 Rockdale Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Rockdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Rockdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Rockdale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4220 Rockdale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 4220 Rockdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Rockdale Ave offers parking.
Does 4220 Rockdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 Rockdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Rockdale Ave have a pool?
No, 4220 Rockdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Rockdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 4220 Rockdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Rockdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 Rockdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
