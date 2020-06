Amenities

If you have been looking for an apartment in the middle of every place you want to go downtown, this is it. Just remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath (2 sinks and showers, one toilet), 3rd floor apartment between Broughton and Bay Street. New stainless steel appliances, refinished original floors and new baths. Open living area and eat in area with breakfast bar. Rent includes water and common area cleaning. Multi year lease available.