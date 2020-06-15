All apartments in Savannah
40 East Broad Street

40 East Broad Street · (912) 358-6679
Location

40 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Hitch Village - Fred Wessels Homes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Rare offering with this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath 1st floor apartment! Bask out on your own private rear porch overlooking a lovely courtyard...you'd never know you were right in the middle of Downtown Savannah with several area hotspots within walking distance! Updates include: Granite Countertops, Stainless steel appliances w/ gas range, stunning heart pine floors, new laundry area off kitchen, newly installed 2nd bathroom, separate dining area with more garden views, Master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Situated in a large Colonial style building and configured in a way that you feel your space very nicely. Be where you can find your peace, or entertainment at a moments notice! $2075/monthly, plus utilities. $2075 security deposit due at lease signing with approved credit. FOR SHOWINGS, PLEASE TEXT: 912-358-6679
Gorgeous Savannah building located in famous Trustees Garden..the oldest area in entire Historic District, Just off of East Broad St. with East Bay St. to the North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 East Broad Street have any available units?
40 East Broad Street has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 East Broad Street have?
Some of 40 East Broad Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 East Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 East Broad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 East Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 East Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 40 East Broad Street offer parking?
No, 40 East Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 40 East Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 East Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 East Broad Street have a pool?
No, 40 East Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 East Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 40 East Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 East Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 East Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
