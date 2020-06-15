40 East Broad Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Rare offering with this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath 1st floor apartment! Bask out on your own private rear porch overlooking a lovely courtyard...you'd never know you were right in the middle of Downtown Savannah with several area hotspots within walking distance! Updates include: Granite Countertops, Stainless steel appliances w/ gas range, stunning heart pine floors, new laundry area off kitchen, newly installed 2nd bathroom, separate dining area with more garden views, Master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Situated in a large Colonial style building and configured in a way that you feel your space very nicely. Be where you can find your peace, or entertainment at a moments notice! $2075/monthly, plus utilities. $2075 security deposit due at lease signing with approved credit. FOR SHOWINGS, PLEASE TEXT: 912-358-6679

Gorgeous Savannah building located in famous Trustees Garden..the oldest area in entire Historic District, Just off of East Broad St. with East Bay St. to the North.