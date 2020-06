Amenities

Incredible 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment home in the Historic District! This beautiful upper level unit has been completely remodeled with all the modern amenities while being approved by the Savannah Historic Preservation. Top of the line kitchen includes granite countertops stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Built in 1841, this property has preserved original wood flooring and the original brick fireplace. Has washer/dryer hookups. Deck and shared outdoor space in rear. Street parking always available but can be made cheaper and easier with purchase of annual parking pass available from City of Savannah parking services. Small pets with owner approval.

