Savannah, GA
38 Ashleigh Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

38 Ashleigh Lane

38 Ashleigh Lane · No Longer Available
Location

38 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA 31322

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
38 Ashleigh lane
Savannah, GA 31407

End Unit Townhome! Located In Godley Park! Gated Community!

Four Bedrooms! 3 1/2 Baths!

Open Concept Floorplan!

Kitchen Has Breakfast Bar! Kitchen Appliances Include Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove and Garbage Disposal! Kitchen Pantry!

Two Master Suites With Private Master Baths!

Living Area On First Floor Includes Full Bath!

Washer and Dryer Included!

Great Sized Yard With 2 Care Detached Garage!

Amenities Include - Community Pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Parks, Volleyball Court, Dog Park, Ponds and More! Minutes to Airport, Great Shopping and Restaurants!

Rent: $1435

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Ashleigh Lane have any available units?
38 Ashleigh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Ashleigh Lane have?
Some of 38 Ashleigh Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Ashleigh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
38 Ashleigh Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Ashleigh Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Ashleigh Lane is pet friendly.
Does 38 Ashleigh Lane offer parking?
Yes, 38 Ashleigh Lane does offer parking.
Does 38 Ashleigh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Ashleigh Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Ashleigh Lane have a pool?
Yes, 38 Ashleigh Lane has a pool.
Does 38 Ashleigh Lane have accessible units?
No, 38 Ashleigh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Ashleigh Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Ashleigh Lane has units with dishwashers.
