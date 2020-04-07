Amenities
38 Ashleigh lane
Savannah, GA 31407
End Unit Townhome! Located In Godley Park! Gated Community!
Four Bedrooms! 3 1/2 Baths!
Open Concept Floorplan!
Kitchen Has Breakfast Bar! Kitchen Appliances Include Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove and Garbage Disposal! Kitchen Pantry!
Two Master Suites With Private Master Baths!
Living Area On First Floor Includes Full Bath!
Washer and Dryer Included!
Great Sized Yard With 2 Care Detached Garage!
Amenities Include - Community Pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Parks, Volleyball Court, Dog Park, Ponds and More! Minutes to Airport, Great Shopping and Restaurants!
Rent: $1435