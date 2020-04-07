Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool garage volleyball court

38 Ashleigh lane

Savannah, GA 31407



End Unit Townhome! Located In Godley Park! Gated Community!



Four Bedrooms! 3 1/2 Baths!



Open Concept Floorplan!



Kitchen Has Breakfast Bar! Kitchen Appliances Include Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove and Garbage Disposal! Kitchen Pantry!



Two Master Suites With Private Master Baths!



Living Area On First Floor Includes Full Bath!



Washer and Dryer Included!



Great Sized Yard With 2 Care Detached Garage!



Amenities Include - Community Pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Parks, Volleyball Court, Dog Park, Ponds and More! Minutes to Airport, Great Shopping and Restaurants!



Rent: $1435