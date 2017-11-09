All apartments in Savannah
36 East Broad Street, Apt 1

36 East Broad Street · (912) 358-6679
Location

36 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Hitch Village - Fred Wessels Homes

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Super cozy, 800sqft unit. 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Original heart pine floors, Washer/Dryer, Large windows to let in plenty of natural light, Shared courtyard. This unit is located in a gorgeous downtown Savannah building in Trustees Garden, Just off of East Broad St. with East Bay St. to the North. FaceTime Showings available. No Pets. Rental $1500/month plus utilities. Security equal to 1 month's rent *With approved credit*
Gorgeous Savannah building located in famous Trustees Garden..the oldest area in entire Historic District, Just off of East Broad St. with East Bay St. to the North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 have any available units?
36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 have?
Some of 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 East Broad Street, Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
