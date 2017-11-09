36 East Broad Street, Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Super cozy, 800sqft unit. 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Original heart pine floors, Washer/Dryer, Large windows to let in plenty of natural light, Shared courtyard. This unit is located in a gorgeous downtown Savannah building in Trustees Garden, Just off of East Broad St. with East Bay St. to the North. FaceTime Showings available. No Pets. Rental $1500/month plus utilities. Security equal to 1 month's rent *With approved credit*

Gorgeous Savannah building located in famous Trustees Garden..the oldest area in entire Historic District, Just off of East Broad St. with East Bay St. to the North.