Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly renovated apartment with the option for 2 or 3 bedrooms. New floors, new paint and fixtures. The apartment has a built in security system that the tenant can register and activate. Private off-street parking around back, front and back entrance. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and the master bedroom as ensuite half bath.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities - Electric / City Water&Trash / Gas for the Heater



Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee $350