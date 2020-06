Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Be the first to live in this newly renovated unit.

2 bedroom, 2 full bath on the 2nd floor of this Federal style building! Just over 1200 sf it includes:

-Gorgeous heart pine floors

-Tall Ceilings

-LOTS of Windows for sunshine throughout the day

-Generous kitchen with all appliances

-Washer dryer

-Central heat and air

-Combination dining/living room

-Ample amount of closet space

-A location that can't be beat...on E. Broad between Broughton & Bay St., near Trustees Garden and the Pirates House! Washington Square to the North is just one block away!

Even the St. Patrick's Day parade goes right by the front door!



*$2200/month PLUS UTILITIES, $2200 security deposit due at lease signing with approved credit*

2 unit multi-family home