307 East 31st Street

Location

307 East 31st Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Thomas Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
Large Apartment - Lovely Victorian building on a cobble stone street.This is a large three bedroom and one full bathroom with a half bathroom apartment on the ground floor. Kitchen is furnished with stove. refrigerator and dishwasher. Central heat & air. Fenced back yard. No pets. Lawn care included. Street parking. Washer & dryer included. Electric heat and water. Kitchen furnished with stove & refrigerator. No pets. No section 8.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 East 31st Street have any available units?
307 East 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 East 31st Street have?
Some of 307 East 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 East 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 East 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 East 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 East 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 307 East 31st Street offer parking?
No, 307 East 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 307 East 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 East 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 East 31st Street have a pool?
No, 307 East 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 East 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 307 East 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 East 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 East 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
