307 East 31st Street, Savannah, GA 31401 Thomas Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large Apartment - Lovely Victorian building on a cobble stone street.This is a large three bedroom and one full bathroom with a half bathroom apartment on the ground floor. Kitchen is furnished with stove. refrigerator and dishwasher. Central heat & air. Fenced back yard. No pets. Lawn care included. Street parking. Washer & dryer included. Electric heat and water. Kitchen furnished with stove & refrigerator. No pets. No section 8.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
