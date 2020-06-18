All apartments in Savannah
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

23 E 36th Street

23 East 36th Street · (770) 363-1587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 East 36th Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Thomas Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Will not last! Available April 6, 2020. Lovely 2 bedroom/1 bath condo with great high ceilings, walk-in closets for each spacious and light-filled bedroom, large living area in between both bedrooms affords residents plenty of privacy and hardwood floors throughout. Large, eat-in kitchen and newly remodeled and ample-sized bathroom with washer/dryer included in unit. Great for a single resident or those looking for a roommate plan style home. Great location, right behind Bull Street library, close to Arnold Hall and facing historic Thomas Square Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 E 36th Street have any available units?
23 E 36th Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 E 36th Street have?
Some of 23 E 36th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 E 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 E 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 E 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 E 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 23 E 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 23 E 36th Street does offer parking.
Does 23 E 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 E 36th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 E 36th Street have a pool?
No, 23 E 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 E 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 23 E 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 E 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 E 36th Street has units with dishwashers.
