23 E 36th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Will not last! Available April 6, 2020. Lovely 2 bedroom/1 bath condo with great high ceilings, walk-in closets for each spacious and light-filled bedroom, large living area in between both bedrooms affords residents plenty of privacy and hardwood floors throughout. Large, eat-in kitchen and newly remodeled and ample-sized bathroom with washer/dryer included in unit. Great for a single resident or those looking for a roommate plan style home. Great location, right behind Bull Street library, close to Arnold Hall and facing historic Thomas Square Park.