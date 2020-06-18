23 E 36th Street

Amenities
Will not last! Available April 6, 2020. Lovely 2 bedroom/1 bath condo with great high ceilings, walk-in closets for each spacious and light-filled bedroom, large living area in between both bedrooms affords residents plenty of privacy and hardwood floors throughout. Large, eat-in kitchen and newly remodeled and ample-sized bathroom with washer/dryer included in unit. Great for a single resident or those looking for a roommate plan style home. Great location, right behind Bull Street library, close to Arnold Hall and facing historic Thomas Square Park.