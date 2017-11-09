All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 213 E. Hall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
213 E. Hall Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:32 AM

213 E. Hall Street

213 East Hall Street · (912) 236-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Downtown Savannah
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

213 East Hall Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 E. Hall Street - Unit C · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
2 BED | 1 BATH | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Known as Brockington Hall. Overlooking one of Savannah’s loveliest brick-paved streets, this extraordinary Italianate Villa-styled 4-story house, c. 1882, consists of over 12,000 sq. ft. Presently configured as 8 apartments and a large wedding and event venue, it is known for its distinctive Chinese Chippendale ironwork and for the marble mantels, lovely mirrors, tall windows, period moldings, chandeliers, and 14’ ceilings on the parlor floor. Unit C is on the 2nd floor accessible by a common staircase. Both bedrooms overlook Hall street. Bathroom has a double sink. The property can come with the furniture included or can be removed. All utilities including wifi and cable are included with this property. Laundry for this unit is in a shared facility downstairs on the garden level.

Utilities are included in rent
Wifi and cable are included in rent
Laundry is shared downstairs
No elevator
Parking not included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 E. Hall Street have any available units?
213 E. Hall Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
Is 213 E. Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 E. Hall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 E. Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 213 E. Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 213 E. Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 213 E. Hall Street does offer parking.
Does 213 E. Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 E. Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 E. Hall Street have a pool?
No, 213 E. Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 E. Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 213 E. Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 E. Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 E. Hall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 E. Hall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 E. Hall Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 213 E. Hall Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad
Savannah, GA 31406
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd
Savannah, GA 31407
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206
Savannah, GA 31419
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St
Savannah, GA 31401
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave
Savannah, GA 31406
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd
Savannah, GA 31419

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity