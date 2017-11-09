213 E. Hall Street

Amenities

parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

2 BED | 1 BATH | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Known as Brockington Hall. Overlooking one of Savannah’s loveliest brick-paved streets, this extraordinary Italianate Villa-styled 4-story house, c. 1882, consists of over 12,000 sq. ft. Presently configured as 8 apartments and a large wedding and event venue, it is known for its distinctive Chinese Chippendale ironwork and for the marble mantels, lovely mirrors, tall windows, period moldings, chandeliers, and 14’ ceilings on the parlor floor. Unit C is on the 2nd floor accessible by a common staircase. Both bedrooms overlook Hall street. Bathroom has a double sink. The property can come with the furniture included or can be removed. All utilities including wifi and cable are included with this property. Laundry for this unit is in a shared facility downstairs on the garden level.



Utilities are included in rent

Wifi and cable are included in rent

Laundry is shared downstairs

No elevator

Parking not included



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5780440)