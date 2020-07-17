All apartments in Savannah
2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4

2109 Abercorn Street · (912) 205-5485
Location

2109 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Thomas Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,435

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This renovated first floor one bedroom one bath unit features central heat/AC, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and a private front balcony. The open living room has historic charm with the decorative fireplace and french door opening onto a private balcony. Kitchen includes all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, microwave and a dishwasher. In-unit front loading washer/dryer included.
The building has off-street parking available and is conveniently located minutes from downtown and walking distance to the Starland District.
Off-street parking available.
Pets OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 have any available units?
2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 has a unit available for $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 have?
Some of 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
