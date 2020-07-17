2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4

Amenities

This renovated first floor one bedroom one bath unit features central heat/AC, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and a private front balcony. The open living room has historic charm with the decorative fireplace and french door opening onto a private balcony. Kitchen includes all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, microwave and a dishwasher. In-unit front loading washer/dryer included.

The building has off-street parking available and is conveniently located minutes from downtown and walking distance to the Starland District.

