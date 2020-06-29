21 East 40th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This newly renovated three story, five bedroom, five bath townhome has all the historic features expected from Savannah. There are immense fireplaces with mantels, hardwood floors, pocket doors and restored clawfoot tubs. The expansive kitchen also has all the modern updates including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a built-in microwave and dishwasher. Central heat and AC service the building and there are two front loading washer/dryer sets on the ground and second floors. The property is located only minutes to downtown in Savannah's hottest new neighborhood, the Starland District.

Pets OK

No smoking.