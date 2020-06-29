All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:24 AM

21 East 40th Street

21 East 40th Street · (912) 205-5485
Location

21 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Thomas Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This newly renovated three story, five bedroom, five bath townhome has all the historic features expected from Savannah. There are immense fireplaces with mantels, hardwood floors, pocket doors and restored clawfoot tubs. The expansive kitchen also has all the modern updates including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a built-in microwave and dishwasher. Central heat and AC service the building and there are two front loading washer/dryer sets on the ground and second floors. The property is located only minutes to downtown in Savannah's hottest new neighborhood, the Starland District.
Pets OK
No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 East 40th Street have any available units?
21 East 40th Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 East 40th Street have?
Some of 21 East 40th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 East 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 East 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 East 40th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 East 40th Street is pet friendly.
Does 21 East 40th Street offer parking?
No, 21 East 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 East 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 East 40th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 East 40th Street have a pool?
No, 21 East 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 East 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 21 East 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 East 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 East 40th Street has units with dishwashers.
