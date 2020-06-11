203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1-2 bedroom 1st floor unit available in this newly restored Cape Cod style Victorian! Stainless appliances, gorgeous tiled shower, new HVAC unit, tons of windows bringing in an abundance of sun throughout the day. All appliances, including washer/dryer. We're conveniently located behind the Mansion Hotel, just one block East of Forsyth Park and one West of Kroger! Park your car in our OFF STREET lot and grab your bike for work or play! $1400/month plus utilities, $1400/Security Deposit with approved credit.

9 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

Architect Alfred Eichberg

Exterior completely renovated 2016