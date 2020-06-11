All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:14 PM

203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT

203 East Gwinnett Street · (912) 358-6679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 East Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1-2 bedroom 1st floor unit available in this newly restored Cape Cod style Victorian! Stainless appliances, gorgeous tiled shower, new HVAC unit, tons of windows bringing in an abundance of sun throughout the day. All appliances, including washer/dryer. We're conveniently located behind the Mansion Hotel, just one block East of Forsyth Park and one West of Kroger! Park your car in our OFF STREET lot and grab your bike for work or play! $1400/month plus utilities, $1400/Security Deposit with approved credit.
9 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME
Architect Alfred Eichberg
Exterior completely renovated 2016

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT have any available units?
203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT have?
Some of 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT currently offering any rent specials?
203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT pet-friendly?
No, 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT offer parking?
Yes, 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT does offer parking.
Does 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT have a pool?
No, 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT does not have a pool.
Does 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT have accessible units?
No, 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT does not have accessible units.
Does 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 E. GWINNETT ST. LOWER LEFT has units with dishwashers.
