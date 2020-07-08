All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:24 PM

19 East 40th Street

19 East 40th Street · (912) 205-5485
Location

19 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Thomas Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This newly renovated one bedroom one bath unit is located in the heart of Savannah's Starland District. The property features a grand front porch, hardwood floors, pocket doors, tons of historic character and lots of great light. The kitchen is fully updated with marble countertops, a large island, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The property has central heat and AC and a brand new front-loading washer/dryer.
The bedroom is located on the second floor with its own private bath. The bathroom features a custom shower and updated vanity.
The property is within walking distance to great restaurants, cafes and shops and a short drive or bike ride downtown.
No pets.
No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 East 40th Street have any available units?
19 East 40th Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 East 40th Street have?
Some of 19 East 40th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 East 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 East 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 East 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 East 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 19 East 40th Street offer parking?
No, 19 East 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 East 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 East 40th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 East 40th Street have a pool?
No, 19 East 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 East 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 19 East 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 East 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 East 40th Street has units with dishwashers.
