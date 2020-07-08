19 East 40th Street

Amenities
This newly renovated one bedroom one bath unit is located in the heart of Savannah's Starland District. The property features a grand front porch, hardwood floors, pocket doors, tons of historic character and lots of great light. The kitchen is fully updated with marble countertops, a large island, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The property has central heat and AC and a brand new front-loading washer/dryer.
The bedroom is located on the second floor with its own private bath. The bathroom features a custom shower and updated vanity.
The property is within walking distance to great restaurants, cafes and shops and a short drive or bike ride downtown.
No pets.
No smoking.