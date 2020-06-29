All apartments in Savannah
181 Grayson Avenue.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:32 PM

181 Grayson Avenue

181 Grayson Avenue · (912) 270-4778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

181 Grayson Avenue, Savannah, GA 31419

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 181 Grayson Avenue have any available units?
181 Grayson Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 Grayson Avenue have?
Some of 181 Grayson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Grayson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
181 Grayson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Grayson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 181 Grayson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 181 Grayson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 181 Grayson Avenue offers parking.
Does 181 Grayson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Grayson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Grayson Avenue have a pool?
No, 181 Grayson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 181 Grayson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 181 Grayson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Grayson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Grayson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

