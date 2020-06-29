Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like
181 Grayson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
181 Grayson Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:32 PM
Find Out More
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
181 Grayson Avenue
181 Grayson Avenue
·
(912) 270-4778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
181 Grayson Avenue, Savannah, GA 31419
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
4 Bedrooms
Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now
$2,100
4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2925 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 181 Grayson Avenue have any available units?
181 Grayson Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Savannah Rent Report
.
What amenities does 181 Grayson Avenue have?
Some of 181 Grayson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 181 Grayson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
181 Grayson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Grayson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 181 Grayson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Savannah
.
Does 181 Grayson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 181 Grayson Avenue offers parking.
Does 181 Grayson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Grayson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Grayson Avenue have a pool?
No, 181 Grayson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 181 Grayson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 181 Grayson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Grayson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Grayson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd
Savannah, GA 31404
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr
Savannah, GA 31404
The Baxly
630 Indian Street
Savannah, GA 31401
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr
Savannah, GA 31419
Bowery
515 Montgomery St
Savannah, GA 31401
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St
Savannah, GA 31401
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Similar Pages
Savannah 1 Bedrooms
Savannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly Apartments
Savannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pooler, GA
Brunswick, GA
Bluffton, SC
Beaufort, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Garden City, GA
Georgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GA
Richmond Hill, GA
Rincon, GA
Ridgeland, SC
Bloomingdale, GA
Port Royal, SC
Walthourville, GA
Hinesville, GA
Hardeeville, SC
Whitemarsh Island, GA
Dock Junction, GA
St. Simons, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Savannah
Wilshire Estates Savannah Mall
Windsor Forest
Paradise Park
Chatham Parkway
Abercorn Heights Lamara Heights
Eastside
Apartments Near Colleges
Savannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State University
Armstrong State University
College of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort