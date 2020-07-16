15 West Jones Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

FURNISHED HISTORIC CARRIAGE HOUSE. DELIGHTFUL !

Built in 1849 for Civil War Mayor Thomas Holcombe, the Carriage House was recently remodeled and beautifully furnished. Small balcony off the Master overlooks our beautiful courtyard. First block of Jones St. Quiet Residential Neighborhood in the Heart of the Historic District. Across from SCAD security for added safety and easy walk everywhere.



Furnishings are tasteful, of high quality and set off by pale silver walls with a subtle equestrian/carriage house theme on the main level. LR holds a great charcoal velveteen sofa, 2 swivel chairs, bookcase and ebony black desk along with a 40" TV and coffee table.



Fully equipped Kitchen has new granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances to include new glass cooktop range, full refrigerator, large microwave, dishwasher, toaster, blender, juicer and coffeepot.



Master Bedroom has en-suite bath and walk-in closet. a queen memory-top mattress and a balcony overlooking the courtyard that sits gingerly in the shade of a great magnolia. The 2nd BR has a trundle bed that can be used as a twin or pulled out to king size. Accented by a full highboy dresser, closet and a small reading nook over a storage bench. Both Bedrooms are done in a French Provence style and colors for total relaxing.



There is a shared washer and dryer off the large, newly renovated courtyard. Your own wrought iron patio bistro set sits under the shade of a grand magnolia. You won't be disappointed.



Email me with what your specific circumstances and any needs you might have and I'll do my best to answer them. Could be turnkey for executive use or occasional vacation home



Annual Lease preferred. 6 month at slightly higher rate. For more pics visit homeonjones.com where you can get my contact info and call me directly. Or hit reply here.



