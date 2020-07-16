All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 15 West Jones Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
15 West Jones Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

15 West Jones Lane

15 West Jones Lane · (912) 349-6698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Downtown Savannah
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15 West Jones Lane, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit CH · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
FURNISHED HISTORIC CARRIAGE HOUSE. DELIGHTFUL !
Built in 1849 for Civil War Mayor Thomas Holcombe, the Carriage House was recently remodeled and beautifully furnished. Small balcony off the Master overlooks our beautiful courtyard. First block of Jones St. Quiet Residential Neighborhood in the Heart of the Historic District. Across from SCAD security for added safety and easy walk everywhere.

Furnishings are tasteful, of high quality and set off by pale silver walls with a subtle equestrian/carriage house theme on the main level. LR holds a great charcoal velveteen sofa, 2 swivel chairs, bookcase and ebony black desk along with a 40" TV and coffee table.

Fully equipped Kitchen has new granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances to include new glass cooktop range, full refrigerator, large microwave, dishwasher, toaster, blender, juicer and coffeepot.

Master Bedroom has en-suite bath and walk-in closet. a queen memory-top mattress and a balcony overlooking the courtyard that sits gingerly in the shade of a great magnolia. The 2nd BR has a trundle bed that can be used as a twin or pulled out to king size. Accented by a full highboy dresser, closet and a small reading nook over a storage bench. Both Bedrooms are done in a French Provence style and colors for total relaxing.

There is a shared washer and dryer off the large, newly renovated courtyard. Your own wrought iron patio bistro set sits under the shade of a grand magnolia. You won't be disappointed.

Email me with what your specific circumstances and any needs you might have and I'll do my best to answer them. Could be turnkey for executive use or occasional vacation home

Annual Lease preferred. 6 month at slightly higher rate. For more pics visit homeonjones.com where you can get my contact info and call me directly. Or hit reply here.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/savannah-ga?lid=12419945

(RLNE5892038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 West Jones Lane have any available units?
15 West Jones Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 West Jones Lane have?
Some of 15 West Jones Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 West Jones Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15 West Jones Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 West Jones Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 West Jones Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15 West Jones Lane offer parking?
No, 15 West Jones Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15 West Jones Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 West Jones Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 West Jones Lane have a pool?
No, 15 West Jones Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15 West Jones Lane have accessible units?
No, 15 West Jones Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15 West Jones Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 West Jones Lane has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 15 West Jones Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd
Savannah, GA 31404
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd
Savannah, GA 31406
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St
Savannah, GA 31406
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way
Savannah, GA 31407
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St
Savannah, GA 31401

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SC
Walthourville, GAHinesville, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GADock Junction, GASt. Simons, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Abercorn Heights Lamara HeightsEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity