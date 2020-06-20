All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1429 East 48th Street

1429 East 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1429 East 48th Street, Savannah, GA 31404
Parkside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bed 2 bath house in Parkside near Daffin Park.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 East 48th Street have any available units?
1429 East 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
Is 1429 East 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1429 East 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 East 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 East 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1429 East 48th Street offer parking?
No, 1429 East 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1429 East 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 East 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 East 48th Street have a pool?
No, 1429 East 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1429 East 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 1429 East 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 East 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 East 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 East 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 East 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
