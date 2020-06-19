All apartments in Savannah
12510 White Bluff Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

12510 White Bluff Road

12510 White Bluff Road · (912) 341-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12510 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31419
Southside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom condo conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and much more.

Due to recent scams involving the use of our advertising please contact our office by emailing the Assistant Property Manager at jessica@rawlsrentals.com or calling (912)341-6820 prior to applying for our properties.

No Smoking Policy
Renters Insurance Required
$35 Application Fee per application
$100 Administrative Fee due at lease signing
Deposit Subject to change
Date Available subject to change
Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom condo conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12510 White Bluff Road have any available units?
12510 White Bluff Road has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
Is 12510 White Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
12510 White Bluff Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12510 White Bluff Road pet-friendly?
No, 12510 White Bluff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 12510 White Bluff Road offer parking?
No, 12510 White Bluff Road does not offer parking.
Does 12510 White Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12510 White Bluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12510 White Bluff Road have a pool?
No, 12510 White Bluff Road does not have a pool.
Does 12510 White Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 12510 White Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12510 White Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12510 White Bluff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12510 White Bluff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12510 White Bluff Road does not have units with air conditioning.
