Amenities

patio / balcony parking refrigerator

AVAILABLE APRIL 1 -- JUST 6 UNITS IN THIS TOWNHOUSE COMMUNITY IN CONVENIENT SOUTHSIDE AREA.SPACIOUS TOWNHOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2-1/2 BATHS. MASTER ON MAIN AND 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS UP WITH FULL BATH IN BETWEEN. NICE KITCHEN INCLUDES FRIDGE. NICE PATIO WITH BACKYARD IS FENCED. VERY CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, DINING AND HOSPITALS. LOTS OF STORAGE AND OFF STREET PARKING. AVAILABLE APRIL 1 MAYBE SOONER. CALL FOR INFO.