116 Greenbriar Court

Amenities
**Available Now** Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on Coffee Bluff with Large Fenced Yard!! - The 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet street on the Coffee Bluff Area. The home features fresh paint throughout, newer carpet, fireplace, large back yard with privacy fence and master suite, as well as a brand new HVAC unit!! The home is convenient to Truman and minutes away from all the south-side has to offer!
**Qualifications**
- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)
- 2 Years Rental Reference
- Background Check
- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.
- NO Dispossessories Warrants
- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.
- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 7 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.
- All Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
We DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 - NO SECTION 8
For more information please call 912-920-8560 x 108 or visit our website at www.FrankMooreCo.com
(RLNE4859796)