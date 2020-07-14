All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:40 AM

116 Greenbriar Court

116 Greenbriar Court · No Longer Available
Location

116 Greenbriar Court, Savannah, GA 31419
Colonial Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
**Available Now** Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on Coffee Bluff with Large Fenced Yard!! - The 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet street on the Coffee Bluff Area. The home features fresh paint throughout, newer carpet, fireplace, large back yard with privacy fence and master suite, as well as a brand new HVAC unit!! The home is convenient to Truman and minutes away from all the south-side has to offer!

**Qualifications**
- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)
- 2 Years Rental Reference
- Background Check
- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.
- NO Dispossessories Warrants
- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.
- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 7 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.
- All Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
We DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 - NO SECTION 8

For more information please call 912-920-8560 x 108 or visit our website at www.FrankMooreCo.com

(RLNE4859796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Greenbriar Court have any available units?
116 Greenbriar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Greenbriar Court have?
Some of 116 Greenbriar Court's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Greenbriar Court currently offering any rent specials?
116 Greenbriar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Greenbriar Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Greenbriar Court is pet friendly.
Does 116 Greenbriar Court offer parking?
No, 116 Greenbriar Court does not offer parking.
Does 116 Greenbriar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Greenbriar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Greenbriar Court have a pool?
No, 116 Greenbriar Court does not have a pool.
Does 116 Greenbriar Court have accessible units?
No, 116 Greenbriar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Greenbriar Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Greenbriar Court does not have units with dishwashers.
