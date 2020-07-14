116 Greenbriar Court

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

**Available Now** Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on Coffee Bluff with Large Fenced Yard!! - The 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet street on the Coffee Bluff Area. The home features fresh paint throughout, newer carpet, fireplace, large back yard with privacy fence and master suite, as well as a brand new HVAC unit!! The home is convenient to Truman and minutes away from all the south-side has to offer!



**Qualifications**

- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)

- 2 Years Rental Reference

- Background Check

- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.

- NO Dispossessories Warrants

- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.

- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 7 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.

- All Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

We DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 - NO SECTION 8



For more information please call 912-920-8560 x 108 or visit our website at www.FrankMooreCo.com



(RLNE4859796)