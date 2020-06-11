All apartments in Savannah
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:52 AM

102 E Liberty Street

102 East Liberty Street · (704) 502-1040
Location

102 East Liberty Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Contact community 912-349-3334. Currently we are offering the waived security deposit with approved application/credit. COOL ON THE OUTSIDE. WARM ON THE INSIDE.
In a city rich with history and charm, Drayton Tower is a fusion of mid-century modern elements and Southern flair. Located in Savannah’s Historic District on famed Liberty Street, Drayton Tower puts you in the center of the action. From cool breweries and trendy bistros, to fine art museums and upscale boutiques, everything is at your fingertips. The location is incredible, the views are breathtaking, and the lifestyle is amazing! With modern studios, one and two- bedroom floor plan options, street-level retail and dining, walking distance to SCAD, Drayton Tower apartment homes take urban living to an entirely new level. It’s one building…with endless possibilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 E Liberty Street have any available units?
102 E Liberty Street has a unit available for $2,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 E Liberty Street have?
Some of 102 E Liberty Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 E Liberty Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 E Liberty Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E Liberty Street pet-friendly?
No, 102 E Liberty Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 102 E Liberty Street offer parking?
Yes, 102 E Liberty Street does offer parking.
Does 102 E Liberty Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 E Liberty Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E Liberty Street have a pool?
No, 102 E Liberty Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 E Liberty Street have accessible units?
No, 102 E Liberty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E Liberty Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 E Liberty Street has units with dishwashers.
