102 E Liberty Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Contact community 912-349-3334. Currently we are offering the waived security deposit with approved application/credit. COOL ON THE OUTSIDE. WARM ON THE INSIDE.

In a city rich with history and charm, Drayton Tower is a fusion of mid-century modern elements and Southern flair. Located in Savannah’s Historic District on famed Liberty Street, Drayton Tower puts you in the center of the action. From cool breweries and trendy bistros, to fine art museums and upscale boutiques, everything is at your fingertips. The location is incredible, the views are breathtaking, and the lifestyle is amazing! With modern studios, one and two- bedroom floor plan options, street-level retail and dining, walking distance to SCAD, Drayton Tower apartment homes take urban living to an entirely new level. It’s one building…with endless possibilities.