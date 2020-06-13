228 Apartments for rent in Savannah, GA

Neighborhoods

So, there are over a million neighborhoods in Savannah that consider themselves distinct. On top of that, residents will outline over a million different neighborhood borders. There are a few distinct districts where you can easily find an apartment that suits your lifestyle and needs.

Downtown and Historic Districts

Historic homes divided into apartments of varying sizes, as well as a few new condo and apartment developments, await you downtown. Besides being close to the economic center of Savannah, there are also a number of shops, restaurants and bars in the historic district to keep you entertained. Prices for two bedrooms in this area range greatly, with smaller places going for $700-900 and larger homes and newer rentals going for $1200-1500.

Midtown

Midtown proper is located directly south of the downtown and historic districts and also has its fair share of charming Victorian homes and charming squares. The areas surrounding Midtown, however, also have a number of desirable rentals. Check out Midtown and its bordering neighborhoods, including Thomas Square and Ardsley Park.

Again, prices in Midtown vary greatly, depending on the rental type. Two bedroom apartments in older buildings generally go for $650-800, while single-family homes and newer developments will have price tags of $800-900.

Far-flung, Southside and the Suburbs

So maybe you're looking for something a little less urban than Savannah proper has to offer. No worries! The city has a variety of suburban and semi-suburban areas with affordable and desirable rentals.

The farther south from the downtown and historic districts you go, the more suburban the neighborhoods will feel. Closer to downtown, the Southside neighborhoods of Bacon Park (Bacon!) and Bona Bella have single-family home rentals that feel like an even mix of urban and suburban, though the dominant rental market is in ranch-style homes. Keep going south and you'll find a lot of apartment and condo developments located within close proximity to chain restaurants and stores.

Outside the main city of limits lie a variety of unincorporated communities. Some of the best among them include Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, Isle of Hope and Richmond Hill, all of which are considered desirable far-flung Savannah neighborhoods. Southside and far-flung two bedrooms generally go for between $600-800.