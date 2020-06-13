228 Apartments for rent in Savannah, GA📍
1 of 32
1 of 31
1 of 48
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 100
1 of 15
1 of 62
1 of 10
1 of 32
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 43
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 19
1 of 7
1 of 34
1 of 40
So, there are over a million neighborhoods in Savannah that consider themselves distinct. On top of that, residents will outline over a million different neighborhood borders. There are a few distinct districts where you can easily find an apartment that suits your lifestyle and needs.
Downtown and Historic Districts
Historic homes divided into apartments of varying sizes, as well as a few new condo and apartment developments, await you downtown. Besides being close to the economic center of Savannah, there are also a number of shops, restaurants and bars in the historic district to keep you entertained. Prices for two bedrooms in this area range greatly, with smaller places going for $700-900 and larger homes and newer rentals going for $1200-1500.
Midtown
Midtown proper is located directly south of the downtown and historic districts and also has its fair share of charming Victorian homes and charming squares. The areas surrounding Midtown, however, also have a number of desirable rentals. Check out Midtown and its bordering neighborhoods, including Thomas Square and Ardsley Park.
Again, prices in Midtown vary greatly, depending on the rental type. Two bedroom apartments in older buildings generally go for $650-800, while single-family homes and newer developments will have price tags of $800-900.
Far-flung, Southside and the Suburbs
So maybe you're looking for something a little less urban than Savannah proper has to offer. No worries! The city has a variety of suburban and semi-suburban areas with affordable and desirable rentals.
The farther south from the downtown and historic districts you go, the more suburban the neighborhoods will feel. Closer to downtown, the Southside neighborhoods of Bacon Park (Bacon!) and Bona Bella have single-family home rentals that feel like an even mix of urban and suburban, though the dominant rental market is in ranch-style homes. Keep going south and you'll find a lot of apartment and condo developments located within close proximity to chain restaurants and stores.
Outside the main city of limits lie a variety of unincorporated communities. Some of the best among them include Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, Isle of Hope and Richmond Hill, all of which are considered desirable far-flung Savannah neighborhoods. Southside and far-flung two bedrooms generally go for between $600-800.
Savannah's real estate market is generally as welcoming as its people. Start your apartment hunt 30-60 days before your move-in date. Most rentals are available through online apartment classifieds (heyoooo!) without the assistance of a realtor. Deposits and background checks vary based on rental type and property manager. Expect to pay up to $50 for an application fee and one-month rent for a deposit.
Buses are operated by the Chatham Area Transit system which has a number of bus lines that will get you in and around the city and neighboring towns. Despite the number of bus lines, residents prefer to walk or bike when possible. In fact, Savannah is one of the most walkable cities in the country!
Thaaaat's all folks! Hope this helped and best of luck finding your Savannah crash pad.
June 2020 Savannah Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Savannah Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Savannah rents held steady over the past month
Over the past month Savannah rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Savannah stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,047 for a two-bedroom. Savannah's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Georgia
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Savannah, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
- Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).
Savannah rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Savannah has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Savannah is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Savannah's median two-bedroom rent of $1,047 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Savannah.
- While rents in Savannah remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Savannah than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Savannah.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Savannah’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Savannah renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "...
Here’s how Savannah ranks on:
Apartment List has released Savannah’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Savannah renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average and average scores."
Key findings in Savannah include the following:
- Savannah renters gave their city a B+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Savannah were commute time, affordability and social life, which all received A grades.
- The areas of concern to Savannah renters are pet-friendliness (C+) and safety and low crime rate (C).
- Savannah did relatively well compared to other cities in Georgia, including Atlanta (B), Augusta (D) and Decatur (F).
- Savannah earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Seattle, WA (B+) and San Francisco, CA (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "This town has a great historical background, but crime is on the high side." – Vanessa M.
- "I love that it’s quiet yet only a mile from great shops and restaurants. The commute to work isn’t great, but it’s tolerable." – Emily W.
- "I love the food, art and biking. But I dislike the segregation, crime and extreme humidity." – Courtney F.
- "Good night life downtown while also being close to the beach. Relatively affordable for most people with different price ranges." - Matthew
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.