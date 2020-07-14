All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like Stratford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
Stratford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Stratford

5479 Glenridge Dr · (770) 766-8736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move In By 7/25/20 & Receive $500 Off Your First Month’s Rent on Select Apartment Homes!* *Restrictions Apply. Please Call For Details
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Highpoint
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1104 · Avail. now

$1,134

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 4306 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,158

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 4309 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2201 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit 1301 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit 3201 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stratford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
business center
internet access
pool table
The Stratford Apartments, one or two bedroom apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA, combine an ideal location in Sandy Springs with newly renovated amenities and interiors for the ultimate living experience. Spacious accommodations, amazing amenities, and a friendly community await at The Stratford Apartments. With high ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, and walk-in closets, our apartments have all the keys for a life of luxury. You will find enjoyment every day relaxing by the swimming pool, staying fit with a state-of-the-art fitness center, and socializing at the comfortable outdoor lounge. Our friendly staff is dedicated to making your life as convenient as possible, which is why we offer onsite management and online rental payments, in addition to covered parking and night patrol for your peace of mind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $150-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stratford have any available units?
Stratford has 26 units available starting at $1,134 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stratford have?
Some of Stratford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stratford currently offering any rent specials?
Stratford is offering the following rent specials: Move In By 7/25/20 & Receive $500 Off Your First Month’s Rent on Select Apartment Homes!* *Restrictions Apply. Please Call For Details
Is Stratford pet-friendly?
Yes, Stratford is pet friendly.
Does Stratford offer parking?
Yes, Stratford offers parking.
Does Stratford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stratford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stratford have a pool?
Yes, Stratford has a pool.
Does Stratford have accessible units?
Yes, Stratford has accessible units.
Does Stratford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stratford has units with dishwashers.
Does Stratford have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stratford has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Stratford?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolSandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity