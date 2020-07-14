Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving trash valet cats allowed business center internet access pool table

The Stratford Apartments, one or two bedroom apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA, combine an ideal location in Sandy Springs with newly renovated amenities and interiors for the ultimate living experience. Spacious accommodations, amazing amenities, and a friendly community await at The Stratford Apartments. With high ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, and walk-in closets, our apartments have all the keys for a life of luxury. You will find enjoyment every day relaxing by the swimming pool, staying fit with a state-of-the-art fitness center, and socializing at the comfortable outdoor lounge. Our friendly staff is dedicated to making your life as convenient as possible, which is why we offer onsite management and online rental payments, in addition to covered parking and night patrol for your peace of mind.