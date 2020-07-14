Amenities
The Stratford Apartments, one or two bedroom apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA, combine an ideal location in Sandy Springs with newly renovated amenities and interiors for the ultimate living experience. Spacious accommodations, amazing amenities, and a friendly community await at The Stratford Apartments. With high ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, and walk-in closets, our apartments have all the keys for a life of luxury. You will find enjoyment every day relaxing by the swimming pool, staying fit with a state-of-the-art fitness center, and socializing at the comfortable outdoor lounge. Our friendly staff is dedicated to making your life as convenient as possible, which is why we offer onsite management and online rental payments, in addition to covered parking and night patrol for your peace of mind.