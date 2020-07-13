Amenities

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Designed with your comfort and style in mind, ReNew Sandy Springs offers resort-style one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent in Sandy Springs, GA. Each floor plan features high ceilings, modern kitchens with bright white or chestnut cabinetry, granite inspired countertops, and hardwood style plank flooring. Our central Sandy Springs location provides a restful retreat just minutes away from all the conveniences that metro Atlanta and the Roswell Historic District have to offer. The beautifully landscaped neighborhood is within walking distance of the banks of the Chattahoochee River and the Roswell Riverwalk Trail and a short drive to various higher learning institutions such as The Art Institute of Atlanta, Georgia State University, and Georgia Tech. Nearby employers include IBM, Cisco Systems, United Parcel Service, AT&T Mobility, Cox Communications, State Farm, and Newell Rubbermaid. Close to everything yet far from ordinary, you'll love calling ReNew Sandy Springs home!