Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:56 PM

Renew Sandy Springs

100 Greyfield Ln · (408) 638-4396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fee Reduction
Love where you live.... --- Save $250 on your admin fee when you apply for a 6-15 month lease term. Must move-in by 8/31/2020
Location

100 Greyfield Ln, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1723 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 1603 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1123 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 1017 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renew Sandy Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet access
tennis court
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Designed with your comfort and style in mind, ReNew Sandy Springs offers resort-style one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent in Sandy Springs, GA. Each floor plan features high ceilings, modern kitchens with bright white or chestnut cabinetry, granite inspired countertops, and hardwood style plank flooring. Our central Sandy Springs location provides a restful retreat just minutes away from all the conveniences that metro Atlanta and the Roswell Historic District have to offer. The beautifully landscaped neighborhood is within walking distance of the banks of the Chattahoochee River and the Roswell Riverwalk Trail and a short drive to various higher learning institutions such as The Art Institute of Atlanta, Georgia State University, and Georgia Tech. Nearby employers include IBM, Cisco Systems, United Parcel Service, AT&T Mobility, Cox Communications, State Farm, and Newell Rubbermaid. Close to everything yet far from ordinary, you'll love calling ReNew Sandy Springs home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $75 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renew Sandy Springs have any available units?
Renew Sandy Springs has 11 units available starting at $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Renew Sandy Springs have?
Some of Renew Sandy Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renew Sandy Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Renew Sandy Springs is offering the following rent specials: Love where you live.... --- Save $250 on your admin fee when you apply for a 6-15 month lease term. Must move-in by 8/31/2020
Is Renew Sandy Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Renew Sandy Springs is pet friendly.
Does Renew Sandy Springs offer parking?
Yes, Renew Sandy Springs offers parking.
Does Renew Sandy Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Renew Sandy Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Renew Sandy Springs have a pool?
Yes, Renew Sandy Springs has a pool.
Does Renew Sandy Springs have accessible units?
Yes, Renew Sandy Springs has accessible units.
Does Renew Sandy Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renew Sandy Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does Renew Sandy Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Renew Sandy Springs has units with air conditioning.
