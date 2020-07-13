Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room 24hr gym 24hr maintenance

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Park at Chastain Apartments is a gated community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes centrally located in Buckhead, an upscale Atlanta neighborhood, just minutes from major highways and interstates. One of the nation's top communities, Buckhead offers the best shopping and finest restaurants in the Southeast. Living at Park at Chastain, you're just two miles from beautiful Chastain Memorial Park and its famous amphitheater, not to mention Atlanta's countless pleasures. Our popular community amenities include a resident business center, a 24-hour cardio center, and a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and grilling area. Experience a serene lifestyle in the middle of bustling Atlanta!