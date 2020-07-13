All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 PM

Park at Chastain

100 Summer Terrace Lane · (208) 476-1091
Location

100 Summer Terrace Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0127 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 0512 · Avail. now

$1,254

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0202 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 0433 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 0103 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Chastain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Park at Chastain Apartments is a gated community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes centrally located in Buckhead, an upscale Atlanta neighborhood, just minutes from major highways and interstates. One of the nation's top communities, Buckhead offers the best shopping and finest restaurants in the Southeast. Living at Park at Chastain, you're just two miles from beautiful Chastain Memorial Park and its famous amphitheater, not to mention Atlanta's countless pleasures. Our popular community amenities include a resident business center, a 24-hour cardio center, and a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and grilling area. Experience a serene lifestyle in the middle of bustling Atlanta!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit, up to non-refundable deposit of half month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 deposit for first pet, $300 for second
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15 a month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in townhomes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Chastain have any available units?
Park at Chastain has 7 units available starting at $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park at Chastain have?
Some of Park at Chastain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Chastain currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Chastain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at Chastain pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Chastain is pet friendly.
Does Park at Chastain offer parking?
Yes, Park at Chastain offers parking.
Does Park at Chastain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at Chastain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Chastain have a pool?
Yes, Park at Chastain has a pool.
Does Park at Chastain have accessible units?
No, Park at Chastain does not have accessible units.
Does Park at Chastain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Chastain has units with dishwashers.
Does Park at Chastain have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park at Chastain has units with air conditioning.
