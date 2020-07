Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill parking business center tennis court

Discover a gorgeous apartment community at Legacy Key Apartments in Atlanta, GA. We have a diverse selection of one and two-bedroom apartments in North Atlanta with spacious, newly renovated interiors, glamorous sunrooms, and built-in storage space. Schedule a private tour and see what you have been missing.



As a resident of Legacy Key, you will have access to a wealth of upscale features and amenities. Enjoy a luxurious resort-style swimming pool, an onsite fitness center, and a scenic outdoor courtyard with a grilling station. There are so many reasons to make a home at Legacy Key. We are just 20 miles north of downtown. Experience the best of Georgia and apply online for a fantastic apartment in North Atlanta today!