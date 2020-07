Amenities

Life at The Fountains brings together the best in wood side apartment living: roomy plans in five designs, each filled with essentials like upgraded kitchens plus multiple cable and Internet outlets so that you can set up your home office or home theatre anywhere. We've sprinkled in luxuries such as wood-burning fireplaces, sun rooms, vaulted ceilings and more. Plus, we're located in the prime Morgan Falls/Sandy Springs area, just a mile west of GA-400 and very close to I-285, so downtown and Midtown are a short commute away. The perfect destination home.