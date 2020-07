Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub internet access

SECLUSION. STYLE. SIMPLICITY.



A suburban lifestyle for those who value their green space. After all, when your nearest neighbors are trees, your downtime is truly revitalizing. There's something to be said for wooded seclusion. At The Cascade, you can surround yourself with style - your style. Choose a sunroom, a patio, a wood-burning fireplace, a vaulted ceiling, and custom accent walls - or not. Your choices customize your space. There's simplicity in convenience, found just outside your door. In less than a mile you're on GA-400 or I-285. Prefer a hands-free commute? The MARTA train is a short drive away, as are Perimeter Mall and Northpoint Mall.