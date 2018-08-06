All apartments in Sandy Springs
9855 Trace Valley
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

9855 Trace Valley

9855 Trace Valley Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9855 Trace Valley Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Huntcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful & classic brick traditional situated on quiet cul-de-sac in the esteemed Huntcliff community. Lots of privacy with this large, gorgeously landscaped lot. Home features generous rooms, ample storage, spacious master suite & bedrooms. White eat-in kitchen with large island. Screen porch overlooks the private, level backyard. Finished basement with bedroom & full bath. Fabulous amenities: clubhouse on the river, swim/tennis, equestrian center, horse trails, walking trails, Cherokee Country Club in center of Neigborhood (Sep Mem). Easy access to Ga.400, I-285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9855 Trace Valley have any available units?
9855 Trace Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 9855 Trace Valley have?
Some of 9855 Trace Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9855 Trace Valley currently offering any rent specials?
9855 Trace Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9855 Trace Valley pet-friendly?
No, 9855 Trace Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 9855 Trace Valley offer parking?
Yes, 9855 Trace Valley offers parking.
Does 9855 Trace Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9855 Trace Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9855 Trace Valley have a pool?
Yes, 9855 Trace Valley has a pool.
Does 9855 Trace Valley have accessible units?
No, 9855 Trace Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 9855 Trace Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9855 Trace Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 9855 Trace Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 9855 Trace Valley does not have units with air conditioning.

