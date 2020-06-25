All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 980 Fenimore Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
980 Fenimore Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

980 Fenimore Circle

980 Fenimore Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Dunwoody Panhandle
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

980 Fenimore Circle, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautifully positioned within a sought-after small, gated community in heart of Dunwoody/SS. Fabulous gourmet kitchen built for entertaining & gatherings, large or small, & opens to the unique vaulted family room. Don't miss the huge master on main & exquisite finished terrace level w/home theater, exercise room, wine cellar, full wet bar & rec room. Walk right out from an elegant interior to gorgeous grounds! Enjoy entertaining by the outdoor fireplace during the cooler evenings! Property is also listed for sale, #5914660. 2 year lease preferred, but will consider 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Fenimore Circle have any available units?
980 Fenimore Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 980 Fenimore Circle have?
Some of 980 Fenimore Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Fenimore Circle currently offering any rent specials?
980 Fenimore Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Fenimore Circle pet-friendly?
No, 980 Fenimore Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 980 Fenimore Circle offer parking?
Yes, 980 Fenimore Circle offers parking.
Does 980 Fenimore Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Fenimore Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Fenimore Circle have a pool?
No, 980 Fenimore Circle does not have a pool.
Does 980 Fenimore Circle have accessible units?
No, 980 Fenimore Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Fenimore Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 980 Fenimore Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 980 Fenimore Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 980 Fenimore Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College