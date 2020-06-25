980 Fenimore Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

Beautifully positioned within a sought-after small, gated community in heart of Dunwoody/SS. Fabulous gourmet kitchen built for entertaining & gatherings, large or small, & opens to the unique vaulted family room. Don't miss the huge master on main & exquisite finished terrace level w/home theater, exercise room, wine cellar, full wet bar & rec room. Walk right out from an elegant interior to gorgeous grounds! Enjoy entertaining by the outdoor fireplace during the cooler evenings! Property is also listed for sale, #5914660. 2 year lease preferred, but will consider 1.