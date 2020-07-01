Very nicely renovated townhouse in sought after location. Brand New Kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. New Hardwood floors on the main floor. New carpet upstairs. Living room with fireplace. huge dining area open to the Brand New kitchen. Granite Counter Tops. New Hvac.. High End Master Bathroom with double vanity. Master bedroom has His and Her closet space. Great location! Shared driveway- Do not block the driveway! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have any available units?
9113 Carroll Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have?
Some of 9113 Carroll Manor Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9113 Carroll Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9113 Carroll Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9113 Carroll Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive offer parking?
No, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)