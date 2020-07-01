All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 9113 Carroll Manor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
9113 Carroll Manor Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 6:24 PM

9113 Carroll Manor Drive

9113 Carroll Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9113 Carroll Manor Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nicely renovated townhouse in sought after location. Brand New Kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. New Hardwood floors on the main floor. New carpet upstairs. Living room with fireplace. huge dining area open to the Brand New kitchen. Granite Counter Tops. New Hvac.. High End Master Bathroom with double vanity. Master bedroom has His and Her closet space. Great location!
Shared driveway- Do not block the driveway!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have any available units?
9113 Carroll Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have?
Some of 9113 Carroll Manor Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9113 Carroll Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9113 Carroll Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9113 Carroll Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive offer parking?
No, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9113 Carroll Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9113 Carroll Manor Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College