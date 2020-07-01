9113 Carroll Manor Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nicely renovated townhouse in sought after location. Brand New Kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. New Hardwood floors on the main floor. New carpet upstairs. Living room with fireplace. huge dining area open to the Brand New kitchen. Granite Counter Tops. New Hvac.. High End Master Bathroom with double vanity. Master bedroom has His and Her closet space. Great location!

Shared driveway- Do not block the driveway!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.