Sandy Springs, GA
8861 Roberts Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

8861 Roberts Drive

8861 Roberts Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8861 Roberts Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Solid end-unit, "roommate plan" townhome in fantastic location between Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. Chatahoochee State Park is literally across the street and you have easy access to 400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8861 Roberts Drive have any available units?
8861 Roberts Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 8861 Roberts Drive have?
Some of 8861 Roberts Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8861 Roberts Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8861 Roberts Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8861 Roberts Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8861 Roberts Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 8861 Roberts Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8861 Roberts Drive offers parking.
Does 8861 Roberts Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8861 Roberts Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8861 Roberts Drive have a pool?
No, 8861 Roberts Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8861 Roberts Drive have accessible units?
No, 8861 Roberts Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8861 Roberts Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8861 Roberts Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8861 Roberts Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8861 Roberts Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

