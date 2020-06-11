8740 Roswell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Top Floor, private condo in Sandy Springs! Many updates! Newer flooring throughout! Kitchen w/ granite, tiled backsplash, & hrdws. Vaulted ceilings & skylights in bonus rm, sunroom, or office! Fireside living rm w/ open fl plan. Two, spacious bedrooms & bathrooms w/ walk in closets. Master suite features custom barn door, totally renovated bathroom w/ new shower & vanity! Covered balcony! Washer & dryer! Water, sewer, trash, pool, & landscaping INCLUDED! Quick access to GA400 & located right off Roswell Road! Charter schools! Pets Accepted case by case w/deposit( one).