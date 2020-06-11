All apartments in Sandy Springs
8740 Roswell Road
8740 Roswell Road

8740 Roswell Road · No Longer Available
Location

8740 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Top Floor, private condo in Sandy Springs! Many updates! Newer flooring throughout! Kitchen w/ granite, tiled backsplash, & hrdws. Vaulted ceilings & skylights in bonus rm, sunroom, or office! Fireside living rm w/ open fl plan. Two, spacious bedrooms & bathrooms w/ walk in closets. Master suite features custom barn door, totally renovated bathroom w/ new shower & vanity! Covered balcony! Washer & dryer! Water, sewer, trash, pool, & landscaping INCLUDED! Quick access to GA400 & located right off Roswell Road! Charter schools! Pets Accepted case by case w/deposit( one).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8740 Roswell Road have any available units?
8740 Roswell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 8740 Roswell Road have?
Some of 8740 Roswell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8740 Roswell Road currently offering any rent specials?
8740 Roswell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8740 Roswell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8740 Roswell Road is pet friendly.
Does 8740 Roswell Road offer parking?
Yes, 8740 Roswell Road offers parking.
Does 8740 Roswell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8740 Roswell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8740 Roswell Road have a pool?
Yes, 8740 Roswell Road has a pool.
Does 8740 Roswell Road have accessible units?
No, 8740 Roswell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8740 Roswell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8740 Roswell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8740 Roswell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8740 Roswell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
