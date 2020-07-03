All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 855 Overhill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
855 Overhill Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

855 Overhill Court

855 Overhill Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

855 Overhill Court Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Recently renovated contemporary is move-in ready in popular Riverside! Sprawling floor plan boasts stunning hdwds, amazing Chef's kitchen, SS KitchenAid appl. Extra long island & eat-in bkfast area. Upstairs has the perfect set up-elegant Master “wing", complete w/hdwds, tray ceiling, lg closets, fplc & balcony. Fantastic finished terrace lvl is full footprint of the house & made for entertaining incl full BR/bath & tons of storage space. New roof in 2016. 60 seconds from Riverside HS, /285/75/hospitals/shopping/dining! Optional membership at The Riverside Club!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Overhill Court have any available units?
855 Overhill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 855 Overhill Court have?
Some of 855 Overhill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Overhill Court currently offering any rent specials?
855 Overhill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Overhill Court pet-friendly?
No, 855 Overhill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 855 Overhill Court offer parking?
Yes, 855 Overhill Court offers parking.
Does 855 Overhill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Overhill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Overhill Court have a pool?
No, 855 Overhill Court does not have a pool.
Does 855 Overhill Court have accessible units?
No, 855 Overhill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Overhill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 Overhill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 855 Overhill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 Overhill Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College