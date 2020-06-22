Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
851 Perennial Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
851 Perennial Dr
851 Perennial Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
851 Perennial Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL condo located in an exclusive condo community just minutes from Perimeter Mall, Restaurants, Lodging, MARTA, Schools, GA 400 & I-285
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 851 Perennial Dr have any available units?
851 Perennial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 851 Perennial Dr have?
Some of 851 Perennial Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 851 Perennial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
851 Perennial Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Perennial Dr pet-friendly?
No, 851 Perennial Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 851 Perennial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 851 Perennial Dr does offer parking.
Does 851 Perennial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Perennial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Perennial Dr have a pool?
Yes, 851 Perennial Dr has a pool.
Does 851 Perennial Dr have accessible units?
No, 851 Perennial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Perennial Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 Perennial Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 851 Perennial Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 851 Perennial Dr has units with air conditioning.
